BOISE — The Nampa Police Department is investigating the death of a 28-year-old man who died early Tuesday from injuries sustained while working on a job site.
Robert Jones of Mountain Home was declared dead at 2:34 a.m., according to the Ada County coroner. Jones died from traumatic injuries due to heavy machinery; his death was ruled an accident by the coroner's office.
Jones had been working Monday at a "repaving job site" on Interstate 84 westbound, near Exit 36 in Nampa, according to the coroner. It's unknown how or when the accident occurred or what type of machinery was involved; no additional information was provided.
The coroner's office said following the incident, the 28-year-old was taken to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Jake Melder, a spokesman for the Idaho Transportation Department, said Jones was an employee at Concrete Placing Company, the primary contractor for the 1-84 construction in Nampa.
Requests for comment from the Nampa Police Department were not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.