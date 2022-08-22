Originally published Aug. 20 on KTVB.COM.
One man is dead and another is in jail on suspicion of second-degree murder after a stabbing at a home on South Orchard Street near West Franklin Road in Boise.
One man is dead and another is in jail on suspicion of second-degree murder after a stabbing at a home on South Orchard Street near West Franklin Road in Boise.
Officers found an injured man when responding to a call for service at the home at about 10:55 p.m. Friday. Ada County Paramedics also responded and attempted lifesaving efforts, but the man died. The Boise Police Department said a preliminary investigation showed he had been stabbed.
The victim was identified by the Ada County Coroner's Office on Monday as 42-year-old Brian Hamblet of Boise. His cause and manner of death are pending.
Officers detained 39-year-old Jorge Lossi at the scene. After further investigation by detectives with the BPD Violent Crime Unit, officers arrested Lossi and booked him into the Ada County Jail.
A video arraignment was scheduled for Monday afternoon in magistrate court. Online court records indicate Lossi is charged with second-degree murder and an enhancement for use of a deadly weapon.
Lossi was recently paroled after serving time in prison for battery on an officer. He was sentenced in February 2019. The Idaho Department of Correction database indicates he was released to supervision on July 25, 2022, and was scheduled to complete his sentence on May 28, 2024.
Police have not said if they believe the suspect and victim knew each other before Friday night's stabbing, or what might have led up to the incident.
The Boise Police Department said Saturday morning that the investigation is ongoing.
