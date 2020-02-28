NAMPA — One man is dead after a Thursday evening single-motorcycle crash in Nampa.
Nampa police officers responded to the crash just before 6:15 p.m. in the area of South Horton Street and West Maryland Avenue, according to a Friday news release from the Nampa Police Department.
When officers arrived, the rider of the motorcycle — a 46-year-old Nampa man who has not yet been publicly identified — had sustained severe injuries, according to the release. The Nampa Fire Department and Canyon County Paramedics also responded, and performed lifesaving measures on the man. First responders took him to a Boise hospital, where he later died of his injuries, according to the release.
While the Nampa Police Department is still investigating the crash, officers believe alcohol was a contributing factor to the incident.