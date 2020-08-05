NAMPA — A 32-year-old man is being held at the Canyon County Jail on a $500,000 bond following his arrest July 30.
Apollo Cruz Martinez of Caldwell faces a single count of vehicular manslaughter — a felony offense that carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Martinez was arrested after police were dispatched to a fatality crash on Cherry Lane in Nampa near Middleton Road, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Upon arrival, an Idaho State trooper found a black 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle lying on its side, and about 15 feet from the bike sat a crying Martinez, the affidavit shows. Next to the 32-year-old was a woman “covered in dirt and blood.” Neither were wearing helmets.
“The female was not moving, and appeared to be deceased,” the trooper said.
Martinez, who allegedly smelled of alcohol, told police he took the corner too fast when asked what happened. He also kept repeating the name of the woman, identified as {span}Carla Rosas, 27, of Nampa. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Canyon County Coroner’s Office.
The trooper said while at the crash site, Martinez refused to provide his name and kept his face covered with his arm. A search warrant later was obtained by the trooper for a blood sample, the results of which are still pending.
Martinez was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Nampa before being booked in the Canyon County Jail. The 32-year-old was arraigned via video 1:30 p.m. July 30 by 3rd District Judge James A. Schiller, and a public defender later was assigned to represent him on Wednesday. His next court appearance, a preliminary hearing, is set for 8:30 a.m. Monday.