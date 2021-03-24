This story originally appeared on KTVB.com.
BOISE — A Boise man is facing several misdemeanor charges after police say they linked him to the vandalism of a statue of Abraham Lincoln in Julia Davis Park.
The statue, known as "Seated Lincoln," was defaced with red chalk paint on Feb. 1, the first day of Black History Month. Feces and signs were also left around the statue.
Police say they used electronic and physical evidence to identify suspects in the vandalism, including 37-year-old Terry Joe Wilson. A warrant for Wilson's arrest was issued by the prosecutor's office last week.
Boise Police say when officers approached Wilson to take him into custody, he tried to run away. The officers chased after the suspect, and were ultimately able to catch and arrest him.
