NAMPA — A 22-year-old man was arrested early Sunday on charges of vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an injury accident, both of which are felonies.
Christian Zumano-Aguilera is accused of hitting a 66-year-old man with his car on Ustick Road near Northside Boulevard and then driving off, according to the Canyon County Sheriff's Office. The injured man was found by deputies at 8:15 a.m. in a borrow pit on the side of the street.
While investigating, deputies were contacted by the Nampa Police Department. The agency had arrested Zumano-Aguilera suspicion of DUI and failure to provide insurance in the same area the body was located. He was booked in the Canyon County Jail at 4:34 a.m. by Nampa officers.
Deputies then obtained a search warrant for Zumano-Aguilera's vehicle and allegedly found evidence linking the car to the scene of the fatal hit-and-run crash, prompting the additional charges.
Zumano-Aguilera is set to be arraigned via video at 1:30 p.m. before 3rd District Magistrate Judge Frank Kotyk.
The investigation remains ongoing, according to the sheriff's office. No further information is available at this time.