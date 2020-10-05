Sirens
Stock Photo

NAMPA — A 22-year-old man was arrested early Sunday on charges of vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an injury accident, both of which are felonies.

Christian Zumano-Aguilera is accused of hitting a 66-year-old man with his car on Ustick Road near Northside Boulevard and then driving off, according to the Canyon County Sheriff's Office. The injured man was found by deputies at 8:15 a.m. in a borrow pit on the side of the street.

While investigating, deputies were contacted by the Nampa Police Department. The agency had arrested Zumano-Aguilera suspicion of DUI and failure to provide insurance in the same area the body was located. He was booked in the Canyon County Jail at 4:34 a.m. by Nampa officers.

Deputies then obtained a search warrant for Zumano-Aguilera's vehicle and allegedly found evidence linking the car to the scene of the fatal hit-and-run crash, prompting the additional charges.

Zumano-Aguilera is set to be arraigned via video at 1:30 p.m. before 3rd District Magistrate Judge Frank Kotyk.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to the sheriff's office. No further information is available at this time.

Olivia Heersink is the Canyon County public safety reporter. You can reach her at oheersink@idahopress.com, or by calling 208-465-8178. Follow her on Twitter @heersinkolivia

