CALDWELL — A 40-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after police say he robbed a Caldwell Jack in the Box at knifepoint.
Joel Martinez of Caldwell is charged with burglary and robbery, according to Canyon County Jail records. Martinez also is charged with attempted robbery, stemming from an incident at a Nampa bank earlier that same day.
Police said Caldwell officers were dispatched to the Jack in the Box on East Ustick Road about 12:10 p.m. in reference to a report of a man, later identified as Martinez, taking cash from the register after brandishing a knife.
Employees told police the 40-year-old fled the area in a green passenger car, which was reportedly seen leaving the bank in Nampa just after the attempted robbery. A Caldwell officer spotted the vehicle near the Jack in the Box and stopped it less than a mile from the alleged crime scene, according to police.
Police said Martinez was arrested and then questioned by Caldwell and Nampa investigators.
Police said multiple pieces of evidence was collected, linking Martinez to both the robbery in Caldwell and the attempted robbery in Nampa.