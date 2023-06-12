...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Canyon,
northwestern Owyhee and east central Malheur Counties through 615 PM
MDT...
At 538 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Adrian, or near Parma, moving south at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Homedale and Wilder around 550 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
An Idaho State Police vehicle sits on a roadway in Idaho.
A man is in custody and has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting.
Manueal Cabrera, 24, has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing a woman Thursday at a hot springs outside of Bruneau, the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook.
Owyhee and Elmore county sheriff's deputies and Idaho State Police were dispatched to the scene around 9 p.m. Thursday, and upon arrival found a 39-year-old woman who had been fatally shot.
Cabrera and another individual were detained but, after questioning, Cabrera was the only suspect charged with a crime.
Cabrera is being held in jail on a $500,000 bond, according to online court records. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 20.