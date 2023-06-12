ISP car

An Idaho State Police vehicle sits on a roadway in Idaho.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho State Police

A man is in custody and has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting.

Manueal Cabrera, 24, has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing a woman Thursday at a hot springs outside of Bruneau, the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook. 

