Jed Earls

Jed Earls

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Aug. 9 on KTVB.COM.

The man who is accused of bullying, shooting and killing another man in January pleaded not guilty to felony charges, including second-degree murder, on Tuesday.

James "Matt" Cuellar
James "Matt" Cuellar
'This is the result of bullying, plain and simple': 22-year-old shot at Boise home dies

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments