Originally published Aug. 9 on KTVB.COM.
The man who is accused of bullying, shooting and killing another man in January pleaded not guilty to felony charges, including second-degree murder, on Tuesday.
The man who is accused of bullying, shooting and killing another man in January pleaded not guilty to felony charges, including second-degree murder, on Tuesday.
Jed Earls, 31, will stand trial in December for the murder of 22-year-old James "Matt" Cuellar. Earls was also charged with felony use of a deadly weapon.
Police say the fatal shooting happened in the early hours of Jan. 15 at a home on Owyhee Street in Boise’s Vista neighborhood. Cuellar's sister, Maribel Garcia, said her brother had been invited there by a friend for a get-together.
After Cuellar arrived, Garcia said, an older man began picking on him and making fun of his appearance.
"My brother was born with some birth defects that caused him to look physically different," Garcia told KTVB in January. "My brother was sticking up for himself and basically told that guy, like, 'Hey, you don't know me, why would you ask me those kinds of things, or even think that was OK to say to somebody?'"
Garcia said the argument escalated and Earls pulled out a gun and shot her brother in the chest.
It was determined a bullet had severed Cuellar's spine, leaving him in critical condition before he died on Jan. 21 with his sister at his bedside.
Earls was arrested at the scene and then booked into the Ada County Jail on aggravated battery charges. When Cuellar died at the hospital, the charges were upgraded to second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
"Life can change in the blink of an eye," Garcia said. "This is the result of bullying, plain and simple. Do better. Be better."
If Earls is found guilty, he faces up to life in prison. A status conference is set for Nov. 15 in the matter.
