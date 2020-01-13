CALDWELL — A 49-year-old man was in jail Monday after being arrested on accusations he molested a child under 10 years old sometime between January 2018 and September 2019, according to court records.
Steven Joseph Bennett, whose city of residence was not identified, was arrested Thursday on a warrant following an indictment by a grand jury the previous day, court records state. He is charged with lewd conduct and sexual abuse of a child under 16 years old — both felonies.
After his arrest, Bennett was booked on a $75,000 bond into the Canyon County Jail, where he remained as of noon Monday, online jail records indicate.
Court records state Bennett "did willfully commit a lewd and/or lascivious act upon the body of a minor … of the age of 8 to 9 years old" with the intent to gratify his own sexual desire between Jan. 1, 2018, and Sept. 30, 2019. Bennett is also accused of showing the victim pornographic videos.
Bennett's initial appearance was Friday afternoon, according to the Idaho online courts repository. His arraignment was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 27 before District Judge Juneal C. Kerrick. A public defender, whose name wasn't listed on the repository, has been assigned to the case.