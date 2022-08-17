Originally published Aug. 16 on KTVB.COM.
A man was charged Monday with murdering and kidnapping a Nampa man in November of 2021.
Sean Anthony Tambini, 29, is accused of torturing or helping someone torture the victim, 22-year-old Nampa resident Luis Garcia, beating him in the head. An indictment filed against Tambini in April also accuses him of kidnapping, or helping kidnap, the victim in exchange for money, property or something else of value.
Tambini is being charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping for ransom, according to the Canyon County jail roster.
Nampa police said Tambini was transported to Canyon County from Nevada.
Police already arrested three people in connection to Garcia's murder last fall: 25-year-old Tomas Pina Sarmiento (charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, and destruction of evidence); 29-year-old Priscilla Hernandez (charged with accessory to harboring a person charged with murder); 22-year-old Sergio Jimenez (charged with murder, kidnapping and destruction of evidence).
Garcia was killed Nov. 5, 2021. Caldwell police discovered Garcia lying unconscious and badly hurt in a driveway. He was transported to a hospital, where he ultimately died from his injuries days later. Garcia's cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma.
