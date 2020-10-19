NAMPA — A Nampa man was arrested Sunday evening after officers say he shot and killed a 38-year-old man related to him.
Jeremiah Nupen, 33, was booked in the Canyon County Jail at 1:17 a.m. Monday on a charge of second-degree murder, according to a news release from the Nampa Police Department issued Monday. If convicted, he could face a penalty of up to life in prison, with a minimum 10-year sentence.
The incident took place inside a Nampa residence in the 2000 block of Railroad Street, police said. Officers arrived at the home about 6:24 p.m. in reference to a shooting and found the deceased, who was identified as Jonathan Dallas.
Police said the initial investigation revealed the shooting occurred after an altercation in the home between "two brothers" — Dallas and Nupen.
Nampa Detective Gary Marang, a spokesperson for the department, said the pair are related, but have different last names. He added he wasn't "sure as to why, whether it’s a half or step brother situation."
Police said Nupen, who was on scene when officers arrived, was arrested after witnesses and the parties involved were questioned.
"This was an isolated incident and there are no further details at this time," police said in the Monday release.