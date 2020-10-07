FRUITLAND — A 57-year-old man is accused of trying to shoot several family members with a gun early Wednesday at a home just south of Fruitland.
Michael Swayze of Fruitland is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, all of which are felonies that carry a penalty of up to five years in prison if convicted.
Lt. Andy Creech, a spokesman for the Payette County Sheriff's Office, said deputies initially received reports that Swayze had shot his wife and son-in-law. It was later determined that no one was struck by any of the bullets the Swayze allegedly fired in the home on East Lane.
Creech said Swayze was outside of the residence as law enforcement arrived, and fired his weapon once. The bullet was believed to have struck the front bumper of a Fruitland police vehicle, but the car was actually damaged in an unrelated incident.
Creech said none of the responding officers fired their weapons during the incident, which remains under investigation. Swayze was taken into custody and transported to the Payette County Jail.
He is set to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.