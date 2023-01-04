Support Local Journalism


BOISE — The man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has left a Pennsylvania jail in the custody of state police, officials said Wednesday. He was scheduled to arrive in Idaho, where he faces first-degree murder charges, late Wednesday evening.

Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University — a short drive from the scene of the killings across the state border — told a judge on Tuesday that he wouldn't fight extradition to Idaho.

