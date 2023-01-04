Bryan Kohberger, facing first-degree murder charges in the deaths of four University of Idaho students last fall, is taken by sheriff's deputies from the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa., on Tuesday.
Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson, left, and Ashley Jennings, senior deputy prosecutor, leave the Latah County Courthouse on Wednesday in Moscow, Idaho. Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November, has left a Pennsylvania jail in the custody of state police, officials said Wednesday, and was scheduled to arrive in Idaho to face first-degree murder charges.
Bryan Kohberger, facing first-degree murder charges in the deaths of four University of Idaho students last fall, is taken by sheriff's deputies from the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa., on Tuesday.
Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP
Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson, left, and Ashley Jennings, senior deputy prosecutor, leave the Latah County Courthouse on Wednesday in Moscow, Idaho. Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November, has left a Pennsylvania jail in the custody of state police, officials said Wednesday, and was scheduled to arrive in Idaho to face first-degree murder charges.
Ted S. Warren / For the Associated Press
A private security officer sits in a vehicle in front of a house in Moscow, Idaho, on Tuesday. Four University of Idaho students were killed in the house in November.
BOISE — The man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has left a Pennsylvania jail in the custody of state police, officials said Wednesday. He was scheduled to arrive in Idaho, where he faces first-degree murder charges, late Wednesday evening.
Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University — a short drive from the scene of the killings across the state border — told a judge on Tuesday that he wouldn't fight extradition to Idaho.
A Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson declined to give any additional information about Kohberger's extradition status, citing security reasons.
Once Kohberger arrives in Idaho, he will appear in Latah County Magistrate Court to hear the charges against him — four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. He won't get a chance to enter a plea until a later court date.
Authorities have released few details about the investigation, and an Idaho judge issued a gag order barring police and attorneys from talking about the case. But court filings — including a document laying out Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson's reasons for accusing Kohburger of the killings — are expected to be unsealed once Kohberger arrives in Idaho.
Neither Thompson, the investigators nor Kohberger's defense attorney will be able to talk about the case, however. That's because Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall on Tuesday issued the gag order.
The order prohibits any of the parties in the case from talking about anything “reasonably likely to interfere with a fair trial.” That includes details about any evidence, the existence of any confessions or other statements given by the defendant, or the merits of the case, Marshall wrote in the order.
Kohberger was arrested last week at his parents' home in Chestnuthill Township in eastern Pennsylvania.
The nighttime attack at a home near the University of Idaho campus spread fear through the surrounding community, as authorities seemed stumped by the brutal stabbings. Investigators appeared to make a breakthrough, however, after searching for a white sedan that was seen around the time of the killings and analyzing DNA evidence collected from the crime scene.
Investigators have said they were still searching for a motive and the weapon used in the attack.
The bodies of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington, were found Nov. 13 at the rental home where the women lived. Kernodle and Chapin were dating, and he had been visiting the house that night.
Latah County prosecutors have said they believe Kohberger broke into the victims’ home intending to commit murder.
Jason LaBar, the chief public defender in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, said Kohberger is eager to be exonerated and should be presumed innocent and “not tried in the court of public opinion."
After Tuesday’s hearing, LaBar described Kohberger as “an ordinary guy,” and said that after his extradition he would be represented by the chief public defender in Kootenai County, Idaho.