MERIDIAN — A man is in custody after a search that led to lockdowns at two schools Thursday.
Cody Rose, 30, and his passenger, Marissa Riley, 40, were involved in a police chase that started just after 11 a.m. on state Highway 44 in Canyon County, the Meridian Police Department said.
After the chase Thursday morning ended at the Ada-Canyon county line, Rose and Riley were believed to have gone into the Paramount subdivision near Chinden Boulevard and Linder Road. Meridian police set up a perimeter in an effort to contain the suspects, and announced lockdowns at Paramount Elementary School and Rocky Mountain High School as a precaution. Those lockdowns were later downgraded to hall checks. The precautionary measures at the schools were lifted after police determined Rose and Riley had fled the area.
Meridian police also said rumors that there was an active shooter in the area were false.
Police later located Riley and took her into custody as she was trying to catch a ride out of the area via Uber. Riley is being held on a parole warrant and suspicion of misdemeanor drug possession.
Rose, who police had warned should be considered "armed and dangerous," was taken into custody Friday morning. Rose has not yet been booked into the jail, and it is unclear what charges he will face in connection to the chase.
"We would like to thank the community and the media for their assistance with this case," Meridian Police tweeted.