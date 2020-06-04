NAMPA — A 32-year-old man is being held on a $1 million bond after he was arrested early Thursday on numerous sexual and physical assault charges following an alleged attack on a woman.
James Furrer of Nampa is charged with rape, domestic battery, attempted strangulation, aggravated assault and aggravated battery, all of which are felonies. He also faces a misdemeanor sexual battery charge.
The Nampa Police Department received a report of a domestic violence incident about 12:55 a.m. at a residence on Zion Park Drive.
The woman, who contacted the agency, said the 32-year-old "hit her in the forehead with the bottom end of a handgun and strangled her," according to the probable cause affidavit. He also pointed the firearm underneath her chin, she said.
She told officers she thought she was going to die. After the attack, the woman said she grabbed her daughter, left the residence and called 911.
The child was in an upstairs bedroom at the time of the alleged incident, and told officers she heard her mother asking for help.
Several scratch marks and bruises were found on the woman's neck, as well as a quarter-sized lump was seen on her forehead, police said in the affidavit.
Upon arriving at the Nampa home, officers attempted to talk with Furrer, but he wouldn't communicate with them. Due to the seriousness of the situation, police said the department's Tactical Response Team was called.
Police said Furrer eventually exited the house after repeated attempts to contact him. He was taken into custody and booked in the Canyon County Jail without incident.
During questioning, Furrer allegedly admitted to throwing a beer can at the woman, cutting her forehead. Police claim the 32-year-old also told them he groped the woman's genitals and forced her to perform oral sex on him.
At one point, he said he fell on the woman after she told him no and then started "pushing on her neck to get up," according to the affidavit. Furrer estimated he put about half of his weight on her when he did this and didn't think she was able to breathe.
Furrer told police couldn't remember all that happened because he was "drinking a lot and was blacking out," the affidavit shows.
The 32-year-old was arraigned via video 1:30 p.m. Thursday, and a public defender was assigned to represent him. Furrer's next court appearance, a preliminary hearing, is set for 8:30 a.m. June 18.