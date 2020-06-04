NAMPA — A 32-year-old man is being held on a $1 million bond after he was arrested early Thursday on numerous sexual and physical assault charges.
James Furrer of Nampa is charged with rape, domestic battery, attempted strangulation, aggravated assault and aggravated battery, all of which are felonies. He also faces a misdemeanor sexual battery charge.
The Nampa Police Department received a report of a domestic violence incident about 12:55 a.m. at a residence on Zion Park Drive. A woman, the reporting party and victim, said she'd been threatened by the 32-year-old with a gun.
Upon arrival, officers attempted to talk with Furrer, but he wouldn't communicate with them. Due to the seriousness of the situation, police said the department's Tactical Response Team was called.
Police said Furrer eventually exited the home after repeated attempts to contact him. He was taken into custody and booked in the Canyon County Jail without incident.
The 32-year-old was arraigned via video 1:30 p.m. Thursday, and a public defender was assigned to represent him. Furrer's next court appearance, a preliminary hearing, is set for 8:30 a.m. June 18.