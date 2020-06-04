NAMPA — A 32-year-old man was arrested on numerous domestic violence charges early Thursday at a home in Nampa.
James Furrer of Nampa is charged with domestic battery, attempted strangulation, aggravated assault and aggravated battery, all of which are felonies.
The Nampa Police Department received a report of a domestic violence incident about 12:55 a.m. at a residence on Zion Park Drive. A woman said she'd be threatened by the 32-year-old with a gun.
Upon arrival, officers attempted to talk with Furrer, but he won't communicate with them. Due to the seriousness of the situation, police said the department's Tactical Response Team was called.
Police said Furrer eventually exited the home after repeated attempts to contact him. He was taken into custody without incident.