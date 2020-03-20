CALDWELL — A 28-year-old man is being held on a $250,000 bond in the Canyon County Jail following his Wednesday arrest.
Samuel James Terry is charged with domestic battery causing traumatic injury, battery with the intent to commit a serious felony and intentional destruction of a telecommunication line or instrument, according to the case's criminal complaint. He also faces a part II persistent violator charge due to past convictions in the state.
Terry was arraigned via video 1:30 p.m. Thursday, and a public defender has been assigned to represent him. The 28-year-old's preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. April 2.
On March 11, Terry allegedly attacked a woman living in the same home as him, causing serious injury, according to the complaint filed Thursday by Canyon County prosecutors.
After grabbing her, he then attempted to "forcibly remove her pants with the intent to commit the crime of rape," the complaint said.
The complaint also alleges Terry intentionally prevented the woman from calling 911 by damaging a phone line.
Terry previously was convicted of felony burglary on two separate occasions in Ada County. The first conviction occurred Sept. 20, 2012, and the second on Feb. 7, 2013.