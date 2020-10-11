Police arrested a 37-year-old Boise man accused of brandishing a gun at multiple youth following a verbal dispute at The Haunted World Friday night.
The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 10:45 p.m. Friday to a report of a disturbance at The Haunted World on the corner of Northside and Chinden boulevards. When deputies arrived, the man, Joshua K. Lockner, had been detained by on-site security staff.
Deputies said during their interview with Lockner, he told them he had pulled a handgun after becoming upset with the youth following an argument. Deputies also reported that Lockner was slurring his words and appeared to be intoxicated at the time of the interview.
Lockner was taken into custody and booked into the Canyon County Jail on five counts of felony aggravated assault and one count of carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Canyon County Courthouse.