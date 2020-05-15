CALDWELL — A 57-year-old man was booked in the Canyon County Jail a $500,000 bond after police say he admitted to sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.
Raymond Wesley Carrel of Caldwell was arrested Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office. He is charged with three counts of sexual battery of a minor.
The alleged crimes took place at Carrel's home in the 21000 block of Towns Circle on April 30, court records show. The teenager told investigators Carrel "pushed her down on a bed and forced her to have unwanted sexual contact with him."
In a recorded phone call on May 8, the teen confronted Carrel while investigators listened. She asked the 57-year-old "when he heard her say no, why he continued?" records show.
"Carrel rationalized it as being a bad situation and asked for forgiveness, telling (her) he has a life to live and doesn't want to lose it over something stupid," investigators wrote.
At the end of the call, Carrel allegedly told her "I'm guilty," records show.
During questioning, Carrel allegedly admitted to having sexual contact with her on April 30 and knowing that she was 17 years old. Investigators said Carrel also told them he had sex with the teen in summer 2019 and then paid her $300.
Carrel was arraigned via video 1:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Idaho online courts repository. His next court appearance, a preliminary hearing, is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 28; a public defender has been assigned to the case.