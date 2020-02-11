CALDWELL — A man is being held on a $750,000 bond at the Canyon County Jail after police say he attacked his ex-girlfriend on multiple occasions — once in the presence of her child.
Saturnino Garcia IV, 35, of Caldwell, was charged with two counts of attempted strangulation, domestic battery causing traumatic injury, second-degree stalking and intentional destruction of a telecommunication line or instrument, according to the Idaho online repository. He also faces a part II persistent violator charge due to past convictions in the state.
Garcia was arraigned via video Friday before Magistrate Judge Gregory Frates, the repository states. His preliminary hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 21, and a public defender has been assigned to the case.
A no-contact order also was filed between Garcia and his ex-girlfriend following his arrest late Thursday.
The woman told police the pair started dating in October and lived together for a period before breaking up in early January, court records state. She later moved out of their shared residence and into a friend's home with her daughter in Caldwell.
The woman said Garcia came to the new residence at least four times throughout January, records state. During those visits, he allegedly screamed at her, pretended to hurt himself so she'd open the door, and accused her of cheating on him with a new boyfriend.
The woman said the 35-year-old quickly turned violent and even choked her on three of the visits for a period of about two minutes, records state.
During the fourth and final visit on Jan. 23, she told police Garcia attempted to strangle her as he sat on her chest. He also took her cellphone upon entering the home, so she was unable to dial 911.
In the middle of the attack, court records allege her daughter walked inside the residence and witnessed Garcia choking the woman. The girl told police she asked Garcia to leave, but he didn't listen and even threatened to hurt her — although, she said he never did.
Eventually, Garcia left the home, allowing the woman to call police. According to court records, officers noted "multiple bruises that appeared to be in various stages" on the woman's arms, upper torso, chest and neck.
"The bruises were about the size and shape of a finger tip," police said in a probable cause affidavit filed Thursday.
Garcia's criminal history dates back to at least 2003, according to the repository. In addition to the domestic violence charges, Garcia currently is accused of possessing drugs and paraphernalia, which he was cited for on Jan. 31.
He also was charged with failing to appear in court after missing his arraignment for the drug-related offenses, the repository states. A new hearing has been set for that case at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 19.