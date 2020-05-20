NAMPA — A Nampa man is being held on a $1 million bond after police say he stabbed his 92-year-old mother Tuesday evening.
Danial Fairchild, 73, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance and aggravated battery. He also faces a part II persistent violator charge due to past convictions in the state.
Nampa police said officers arrived about 8 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of East Lincoln Avenue and found the injured woman. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment; her current condition is unknown.
Fairchild also was located at the Nampa residence, where he lived with his mother, police said. He was booked in the Canyon County Jail nearly 45 minutes later, online jail records show.
The 73-year-old was arraigned via video 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, and his next court appearance, a preliminary hearing, is set for 8:30 a.m. June 2. A public defender has been assigned to the case.
Police ask anyone with information related to the alleged incident to call Nampa Detective Tim Onofrei at 208-475-5708.