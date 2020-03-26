CALDWELL — A 36-year-old man was arrested Wednesday following an investigation by the state attorney general's Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.
Francisco Javier Contreras Sanchez was booked about 1:40 p.m. in the Canyon County Jail on charges of sexual battery of a minor age 16 or 17 and possession of a controlled substance, online jail records show. A federal immigration hold has been placed on him as well.
Contreras Sanchez is accused of soliciting a minor to participate in a sexual act, according to the Idaho attorney general. Caldwell police, Canyon County prosecutors and Nampa police assisted the ICAC Unit in the 36-year-old's arrest.
The alleged offenses took place Feb. 22, the Idaho online courts repository shows. A video arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday before 3rd District Judge James Schiller.
The Idaho Attorney General's Office asks that anyone with information about children being exploited to contact local police, the state ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.