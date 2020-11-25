BOISE — The Emmett man accused of shooting an Ada County Sheriff’s deputy in July pleaded guilty on Tuesday, and has a sentencing hearing set for February.
Matthew S. Kelly, 21, pleaded guilty to an aggravated enhancement of assault or battery on a police officer and grand theft, according to online court records. Those charges stem from a July 13 incident during which Kelly stole a motorcycle in Canyon County and rode it across the county line into Ada County. Eagle police officer Brandon Austin recognized the motorcycle’s description when he caught sight of it in the area of Beacon Light Road and Highway 16. Austin is employed by the Ada County Sheriff's Office, which provides police services to Eagle. When the motorcycle’s engine shut down, Kelly abandoned it and fled on foot. Austin followed, and police and prosecutors say Kelly turned and fired on him. After a stint in the hospital, he returned home later that week.
Prosecutors charged him with four crimes. Thanks to his guilty plea to two of those charges, they agreed to ask the case’s judge to dismiss one count of attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, and a sentence enhancement for the use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, according to online court records.
Kelly’s sentencing hearing is slated for Feb. 5. It is scheduled to last four hours.