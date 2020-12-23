KUNA — A 47-year-old man is accused of sexually abusing a girl younger than 16 years old on multiple occasions, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Ada County Sheriff's Office.
Garrett Mallery, of Kuna, was arrested Tuesday following an investigation by the Kuna Police Department, which works in conjunction with the sheriff's office. He is charged with lewd conduct with a child under 16, and if convicted, Mallery faces a penalty of up to life in prison.
The sheriff's office said Kuna police began looking into allegations of sexual misconduct involving Mallery after the girl's relative contacted the department on Dec. 14. The relative told police they had just discovered the 47-year-old had been reportedly abusing the girl since April at a Kuna-area home, which functions as an in-home daycare in the Linder and Deer Flat roads neighborhood.
The sheriff's office said detectives put a safety plan in place and started interviewing several people. By Tuesday, enough evidence had been gathered for Mallery's arrest by deputies.
Mallery was arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, and a public defender was appointed to represent him. His next court appearance, a preliminary hearing, is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31.
The sheriff's office said investigators believe Mallery may have had other victims, and asks anyone with information to contact Detective Ryan Pacheco at 208-577-3734 or rpacheco@adacounty.id.gov.