CALDWELL — A 38-year-old man was booked in the Canyon County Jail on a $150,000 bond Monday after allegedly physically and sexually abusing a teenage girl for about a year.
Brian Michael Dunn of Caldwell is charged with sexual battery involving a minor aged 16 or 17, according to the Idaho online courts repository.
Dunn was arraigned via video 1:30 p.m. Tuesday before 3rd District Magistrate Judge John Meienhofer, the repository shows. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 17.
Caldwell officers learned of Dunn's alleged crimes after the victim told a school counselor she was being physically and sexually abused by the 38-year-old, who lived in the same house as her, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday. She said the most recent attack took place late on March 7 and into the early hours of that next day.
The victim then was taken to West Valley Medical Center for a sexual assault examination, the affidavit shows. Bruising was found on both of her arms, running from the forearm to the bicep, as well as her thighs. There also appeared to be redness on her upper chest and internal abrasions inside her genitals.
"The bruising appeared to be in different forms of healing, from yellow to dark purple to red," the sexual assault nurse examiner said in the affidavit.
The victim said she wasn't feeling well on March 7, so she took cold medicine. That night, she had been sleeping next to her brother and an adult female relative on the top of a bunk bed. But when she later woke up, she was on the bottom bunk, with Dunn on top of her.
The victim said she asked Dunn what he was doing; he allegedly told her to shut up, put his hand over her mouth and continued to have sex with her, according to the affidavit.
That next day, March 8, she said Dunn had asked to "do things" with her, and she told him no. He then allegedly got mad, started grabbing at her arms and punched her in the chest, the affidavit shows. These injuries were noted by the examiner.
The victim told investigators she had several other bruises on her body from Dunn "hitting, punching and grabbing her over the last two weeks," according to the affidavit.
She said she started living with Dunn in February 2019, the affidavit shows. The alleged physical and sexual abuse began just two months later, occurring three to four times a month.
During questioning, Dunn denied the allegations, and said the victim's injuries were occurred after she fell while skateboarding. He also said girl had climbed into bed with him on March 7.
Like Dunn, the female relative said the injuries were from skateboarding as well, and that Dunn had never inappropriately touched the girl.
However, the examiner said the bruises to the victim's arms "appeared to be consistent with someone being held down and grabbed by fingers and/or hands," the affidavit shows. This seemed to mirror the victim's account, "and do not match Dunn and (the woman's) story of skateboard injuries due to the location of the bruises, the type of injury and the lack of abrasions, which are the typical injuries from falls from a skateboard."