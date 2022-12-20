Mehens Hartland Inn

Sara Mehen and Rory Mehen, owners of the Hartland Inn in New Meadows, were honored with a candlelight vigil on Oct. 4, 2022. The couple was shot to death in the motel’s office on Oct. 1.

 KTVB

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally posted Dec. 20 at KTVB.COM

ADAMS COUNTY, Idaho — John Cody Hart, the man police say shot and killed Hartland Inn owners Rory and Sara Mehen in New Meadows on Oct. 1, was ordered to be committed to a psychiatric facility on Monday for restorative treatment.

Recommended for you

Load comments