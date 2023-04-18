Sara Mehen and Rory Mehen, owners of the Hartland Inn in New Meadows, were honored with a candlelight vigil on Oct. 4, 2022. The couple was shot to death in the motel’s office on Oct. 1.
Subscribe
Originally published April 17 on KTVB.COM.
The man accused of murdering a couple in New Meadows on Oct. 1, 2022, was found competent and will finally be in court again this week.
John Cody Hart is accused of shooting and killing Rory and Sara Mehen at the hotel they owned in New Meadows, the Hartland Inn. Investigators said Hart was a guest at the time of the killings.
Hart, 28, was previously found incompetent to move forward in the case against him and help in his own defense. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
An Adams County judge committed him to the Idaho Security Medical Program to get treatment in December, more than two months after the Mehens were killed.
KTVB obtained court records from Adams County on Monday, showing a psychologist found Hart competent to stand trial in March.
A judge issued an order saying Hart's competency was restored, so he was discharged from the medical program.
Documents show Hart is currently in the Ada County Jail and will be transported to the Adams County Jail on Wednesday morning ahead of his preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m.
Hart is also charged with another violent crime in Washington state. He was out of jail and waiting for a bed to open up at a psychiatric facility in Washington when the Mehens were killed.
More from KTVB.COM:
'They were the community': New Meadows community grieves over loss of Hartland Inn couple
Man accused of murdering New Meadows couple declared unfit, committed to a facility
Sign up today for one of our great newsletters and get headlines right in your inbox every morning.
Sign up now!
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.