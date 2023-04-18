Mehens Hartland Inn

Sara Mehen and Rory Mehen, owners of the Hartland Inn in New Meadows, were honored with a candlelight vigil on Oct. 4, 2022. The couple was shot to death in the motel’s office on Oct. 1.

 KTVB

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published April 17 on KTVB.COM.

The man accused of murdering a couple in New Meadows on Oct. 1, 2022, was found competent and will finally be in court again this week.

Recommended for you

Load comments