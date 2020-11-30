NAMPA — A 34-year-old man believed to be involved in a hit and run was arrested Saturday after police say he fled from officers during a traffic stop, leading them on a chase through Nampa and Caldwell.
Juan Echevarria is charged with DUI, resisting/obstructing officers and striking an unattended vehicle, all of which are misdemeanors. He also faces a felony charge of fleeing/eluding police.
Police said officers tried to stop Echevarria at about 10:30 p.m. near Northside Boulevard and North Broadmore Way in Nampa for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident that took place earlier that day.
Police said Echevarria fled, leading officers on a pursuit through Nampa and into the neighboring city of Caldwell, where the 34-year-old lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a fence.
Echevarria ran from the car, police said. But he was soon apprehended, and later booked in the Canyon County Jail.
Echevarria was arraigned via video at 1:30 p.m. Monday before 3rd District Magistrate Judge Chad Gulstrom. His bond was set at $150,000, and a public defender was assigned to his case. His next court appearance, a preliminary hearing, is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 9.