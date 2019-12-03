BOISE — A Boise man accused of an April shooting that left one person dead and two people injured on the Boise Bench will likely change his plea next week — the same day another person charged in connection with the shooting is scheduled to be sentenced.
Anthony Alcala, 20, in July pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery and a sentence enhancement for use of a deadly weapon in the commission of those crimes. He will appear in court Dec. 12 — the same day Jessica Perez, 18, of Boise is scheduled to appear in court for a sentencing, after she pleaded guilty earlier this year to accessory to a crime.
Both faced charges in connection with the night of April 14, when police and prosecutors say Alcala and Perez, along with Taja McMurtrey-Winn, 23, drove to a home in the 1900 block of South Owyhee Street in Boise.
During a June preliminary hearing, witnesses testified Perez had a disagreement with one of the people who lived in the home, 21-year-old Natalie Martinez.
According to witness testimony, Perez, McMurtrey-Winn and Alcala drove to the home that night so Perez could take Martinez up on a challenge to fight her.
Martinez’s sister, Briana Martinez, 19, and Sonny Heidenreich, now 20, eventually joined in the scuffle, according to witnesses.
During that fight, Alcala fired multiple shots into the group of people — injuring Heidenreich and Natalie Martinez and killing Briana Martinez, police and prosecutors say. Natalie Martinez and Heidenreich received treatment and were later released from a local hospital.
After the shooting, Alcala, McMurtrey-Winn and Perez fled the scene and evaded arrest until the next day, when police found them at a home in Meridian.
Of the three, only McMurtrey-Winn — who prosecutors claimed was the least culpable — has been sentenced. She pleaded guilty to being an accessory to a crime earlier this year.
In October, 4th District Court Judge Samuel Hoagland handed her a prison sentence of up to five years — but suspended all of the sentence in favor of probation. So if she successfully completes her probation and complies with its terms — such as achieving a GED within a year and passing drug tests — she will not have to go to prison.
Alcala and Perez both had a trial scheduled for February. In October, though, Perez also pleaded guilty to being an accessory to a crime.
Alcala is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 12 for a change of plea hearing, according to a Nov. 21 court document that did not contain information about what pleas Alcala might enter.