NAMPA — A 23-year-old man is accused of using social media to share sexually explicit images with a minor.
Edward Allen Dollman of Parma was arrested Thursday and booked in the Canyon County Jail on a $1 million bond. He is charged with sexual abuse of a minor, violating a no-contact order and two counts of enticing a child via the internet or other communication device.
In April, Nampa police received a report of "online enticement" from the parents of the child, whose age or gender wasn't provided, according to a department release. The parent found conversations between Dollman and the minor, which contained "sexually explicit and obscene photos and language."
Dollman allegedly attempted to encourage the minor to meet in-person for sexual acts as well.
Police also believe Dollman may have communicated with other minors, and ask anyone with information related to the 23-year-old and/or any additional crimes to contact Nampa Detective Matt Richardson at 208-565-5137.
"The Nampa Police Department encourages parents to be familiar with social media apps such as Snapchat, Facebook and others where conversations, video and images are shared. We recommend parents have open conversations with their children under 18 about online safety, awareness of online predators and look at their internet content and communication channels regularly," police said. "Be concerned if your children do not want to share their device with you or keep it hidden from you. Utilize your internet providers parental controls and notify police if an adult is sending or requesting pornographic images from your children."
Dollman was arraigned via video 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the Idaho online courts repository shows. His next court appearance, a preliminary hearing, is set for 8:30 a.m. May 27; a public defender has been assigned to the case.