NAMPA — A 43-year-old man was arrested Tuesday evening after police say he damaged a Nampa business and a customer's vehicle by throwing rocks.
Ventura Ahumada of Nampa is charged with two felony counts of malicious injury to property and a count of misdemeanor resisting and obstructing officers.
Police said officers responded to the 400 block of 12th Avenue Road in reference to a report of a man, suspected to be Ahumada, throwing rocks at a business there. It is unknown how much damage was caused to the building and customer's vehicle.
Police said Ahumada later was found at a Nampa residence in the 300 block of 12th Avenue Road. When they attempted to speak with the 43-year-old, Ahumada allegedly shut the door on the officers and refused to come out of the home.
Officers then entered the residence and took Ahumada into custody, police said. Ahumada was booked in the Canyon County Jail about 7:15 p.m., according to online jail records.