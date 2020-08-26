CALDWELL — A 20-year-old man is being held in the Canyon County Jail on a $100,000 bond following his indictment last week on several felonies.
Brayden Scott Young is charged with riot and battery on a law enforcement officer, both of which are felonies. He also faces a felony gang enhancement.
Court documents show the charges stem from an alleged incident on Jan. 3. Young is accused of attacking a sheriff's deputy while in the Canyon County Jail, which "resulted in physical injury to another and/or disturbance of the public peace." He is said to have acted with one or more people.
The 20-year-old reportedly punched the deputy in the face and placed the man in a chokehold. No other information was provided, and it isn't clear why he was in the custody of the sheriff's office in early January.
Court documents allege Young's actions were committed with "the intent to promote, further, or assist the activities of the Norteno Gang."
Young was arraigned via video 1:30 p.m. Monday before 3rd District Judge James A. Schiller, and a public defender was assigned to represent him. His next court appearance, a preliminary hearing, is set for 10 a.m. Sept. 4.
He also faces several misdemeanor theft charges for separate arrests this year.