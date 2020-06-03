CALDWELL — A 29-year-old man is being held on a $750,000 bond in the Canyon County Jail following his arrest Monday.
Nyles Reylito Andres of Caldwell faces numerous felonies, including burglary, malicious injury to property, third-degree arson, witness intimidation and three counts of aggravated assault. He also is charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty.
The crimes stem from an alleged incident that took place Monday — the same day as Andres' arrest — at a home in Caldwell, according to the probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.
A Canyon County sheriff's deputy arrived at the residence about 3:35 p.m. and saw a large fire near the front of the house. The deputy said he witnessed Andres throwing a metal kennel with a large, brown dog inside in the flames.
"I could see the dog being burnt by the fire," the deputy said in the affidavit. "As I got closer, (Andres) saw me and kicked the dog off the fire."
The deputy said Andres, who was armed with a 6-inch hunting knife in one hand and a hatchet in the other, attempted to stab the animal after he released it from the kennel.
Andres was ordered to stop and drop the weapons, the affidavit shows. He complied and was arrested without incident.
Andres allegedly told the deputy he was at the home to confront a woman, but she wasn't home.
Three children, who were inside the house at the time and had barricaded themselves in a room, said Andres had entered the residence after breaking the sliding glass door. They claimed he threatened to kill them and their mother, the affidavit shows.
The children — ages 16, 5 and 4 — said Andres started to destroy the home and started a fire outside, where the dog and various clothes belonging to the woman were burned, the affidavit shows.
The deputy said he saw "clothing on fire and observed severe burns to the dog's legs and lower body."
The affidavit shows Andres caused an estimated $1,500 in damages. The dog was taken to a local veterinary clinic for treatment.
Andres, who suffered burns and cuts to his hands, was taken to West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell before being booked in the Canyon County Jail.
Andres was arraigned via video 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, and a public defender was assigned to the case. The 29-year-old's next court appearance, a preliminary hearing, is set for 8:30 p.m. June 16.