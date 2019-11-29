BOISE — A Boise man accused of killing another man at the city's Ann Morrison Park in October was temporarily found incompetent to stand trial.
Andrew Ray Garcia, 27, is accused of beating and kicking to death Roque Leon Arellano, 47, in the park Oct. 17. Garcia was charged with second-degree murder, destruction of evidence and grand theft, a result of police finding him in possession of a credit card belonging to someone else, prosecutors previously said.
In early November, Magistrate Judge Daniel Steckel granted Garcia's public defender's request that Garcia undergo a mental health evaluation.
On Wednesday, Steckel gave Garcia a temporary order of commitment, according to Bethany Calley, spokeswoman for the Ada County Prosecutor's Office.
She could not state where Garcia was being committed to, but the Idaho Statesman reported Garcia was being remanded to the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
IDHW spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr said she could not provide that detail because that's protected health information.
Garcia is set to appear in the Ada County Courthouse again on Dec. 11.