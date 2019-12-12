BOISE — A Boise man accused of killing another man at the city’s Ann Morrison Park in October has been declared dangerously mentally ill.
Andrew Ray Garcia, 27, is accused of beating and kicking to death Roque Leon Arellano, 47, in the park Oct. 17. Garcia was charged with second-degree murder, destruction of evidence and grand theft, a result of police finding him in possession of a credit card belonging to someone else, prosecutors previously said.
During Tuesday's sealed competency hearing, Magistrate Judge Daniel Steckel declared Garcia dangerously mentally ill, according to a copy of the order, and unfit to stand trial.
The order states Garcia will be committed to the custody of the Idaho Department of Correction for care and treatment for a period not exceeding 90 days. Progress reports of Garcia's mental capacity will be taken, and if he is found fit to proceed with a trial the court will be made aware immediately.
In early November, Steckel granted Garcia’s public defender’s request that Garcia undergo a mental health evaluation. In late November, Garcia was given a temporary order of commitment, meaning he was found temporarily incompetent at that time.
Garcia's next court date is set for Jan. 29, 2020.