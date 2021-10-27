BOISE — The suspect in Monday's deadly mall shooting was a felon who was briefly investigated on suspicion of illegally possessing a firearm. But the suspect's felony conviction did not meet Idaho's standards for crimes that prohibit firearm possession, and he was not charged.
Jacob Bergquist, 27, died Tuesday after allegedly killing two people in a shooting spree at the Boise Towne Square mall. Bergquist had previous encounters with police, including in April, when an Idaho State Trooper filed a report — obtained by the Idaho Press via a public records request — recommending the Boise man be investigated.
According to the report, on April 2, Bergquist was at the Idaho State Capitol, armed with a handgun (not uncommon, nor outlawed at the Idaho Statehouse), where he requested a meeting with Gov. Brad Little. Bergquist told the trooper that he had a felony and he hoped to ask Little about his stance on felons' gun rights. A receptionist collected Bergquist's contact information, the report says.
The trooper later conducted a record check on Bergquist and filed the report, which advised the Ada County Prosecutor's office to investigate Bergquist for unlawful possession of a firearm.
The alleged mall shooter did have a felony conviction for retail theft in Illinois, prosecutors found. But that conviction is not on Idaho's list of offenses that prohibit firearm possession.
"Our office could not take any action," said an emailed statement from the prosecutor's office.
Idaho Code outlaws ownership or possession of firearms by people convicted of certain felonies, including comparable felonies in other states. Those include murder, assault, battery, burglary, robbery and a number of other crimes, but felony theft is not on the list.
In Wisconsin, Bergquist was prosecuted for another crime — drug possession — which would have been a qualifying felony prohibiting firearm possession in Idaho, but Bergquist was ultimately convicted of a misdemeanor for that offense, according to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office's statement.
In Monday's attack, Bergquist used a 9mm handgun, Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said. The shooter was carrying multiple weapons and ammunition, according to Boise Police. As of Tuesday, police had yet to learn whether the weapons were purchased legally.
Ryan Suppe is the Boise City Hall and Treasure Valley business reporter for the Idaho Press. Contact him at 208-344-2055 (ext. 3038). Follow him on Twitter @salsuppe.