BOISE – Luke Malek, the former GOP state representative and attorney who got an early edge last fall in his campaign for lieutenant governor in 2022, has now withdrawn from the race, instead throwing his support behind House Speaker Scott Bedke for the post. That makes the current GOP field for the open seat a two-way race between Bedke and state Rep. Priscilla Giddings.
An unrepentant Giddings last week was censured by the Idaho House and stripped of one of her committee assignments for “conduct unbecoming” a House member, for publicizing the identity and personal details of an alleged rape victim, and then lying to the House Ethics Committee about her actions and evading its questions. She posted links to the information both on her Facebook page and in her official, state-funded constituent newsletter.
In the House debate over the ethics sanctions last week, Giddings defended her actions as an attempt to publicize "both sides of the story" in the name of “due process.” A 19-year-old legislative intern had accused former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, then 38, of rape; he now faces trial in April on two felony charges. Von Ehlinger was a political ally of Giddings.
In a video campaign statement on Facebook after the House’s 49-19 vote to censure her, Giddings called it a “blatant attack on all of us.”
Malek didn’t make direct reference to the ethics proceedings in his announcement. He said he was withdrawing from the race “to prevent extremism from gaining another foothold in Idaho politics.”
“More than ever, Idahoans must focus carefully on the character and qualifications of political candidates,” Malek said. “Extremist politics threaten everything Idahoans hold dear.”
Bedke, in a statement, praised Malek’s move. “Luke Malek, a well-regarded former legislator, lawyer, and friend, has put his faith in me to become your next Lieutenant Governor by selflessly dropping out of the race,” Bedke said. “This act shows that he holds Idaho’s future and values at the highest regard. I am humbled by his willingness to step aside and put his trust in me. I deeply appreciate his continued effort to be a dedicated public servant. I promise to be the conservative leader our state needs to ensure Idaho continues to be a place where our families grow and thrive.”
The race thus far also includes Democratic hopeful Terri Pickens Manweiler, a Boise attorney.
Boise State University political scientist Jaclyn Kettler said Malek’s move sets up “what will likely be a fairly high-profile race between Bedke and Giddings. It may provide some insights into some of the ideological divisions among Republican voters in the state,” including “how large … the base is for some of these farther-right candidates.”
Giddings, she noted, is “a pretty vocal part of that farther-right contingent,” with Bedke a high-profile member of the mainstream, establishment wing of Idaho’s Republican party.
Malek said he’s still planning to run in the future. “I am deferring my efforts to become Idaho’s next lieutenant governor for a future election cycle,” he said.
“I still think I’d made a great lieutenant governor,” he told the Idaho Press. “I have a skill set that Idaho would benefit from in terms of turning that office into an asset for the citizens of Idaho.”
Malek, 40, served in the Idaho House for six years, including four years on the budget-writing Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, and ran for Congress in 2018, placing third in a seven-way Republican primary that was won by current 1st District GOP Rep. Russ Fulcher. An attorney, he’s also a former Kootenai County deputy prosecutor and served as North Idaho director for then-Gov. Jim Risch.
Lieutenant governor in Idaho is a part-time position, but some recent holders of the office have approached it as a full-time job. It’s also long served as a stepping stone to higher offices in Idaho; previous lieutenant governors who have moved up to higher office have included Risch, now a third-term U.S. senator; current Gov. Brad Little; and former Govs. Butch Otter, Phil Batt and John Evans.
The post is open next year because current Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is running for governor rather than seeking re-election as lieutenant governor.
Malek jumped out to an early fundraising lead after announcing his candidacy in November of 2020, raising more than $100,000 and piling up endorsements from current and former GOP legislators, mayors and business leaders around the state.
Giddings and Bedke both announced their runs in late May of this year.
Malek had earlier been adamant that he wouldn’t withdraw from the race. But, he said Monday, “It became very clear that with both Scott and I in the race, neither one of us were going to get the support to be as successful as we needed to be. I was hoping to perform a lot better in both my polling and fundraising.”
His fundraising, in particular, “had slowed down pretty significantly after Scott got into the race,” Malek said.
While he has raised more than $110,000 in contributions, Malek said he currently has about $70,000 left in his campaign fund and $30,000 in debt.
Idaho’s campaign finance laws don’t require the candidates to begin filing full campaign finance reports until January, but they have been required to file notice when they receive contributions of $1,000 or more this year. An Idaho Capital Sun compilation of those reports shows Giddings has reported more than $116,000 and Bedke more than $138,000. Pickens Manweiler reported more than $43,000.
Malek, who entered the race saying he wanted to “work together to solve problems rather than divide people,” said he currently has no plans to spend his campaign funds, and may reserve them for a future run.
In the coming election year, he said, in addition to supporting Bedke, he plans to back “good legislative candidates,” and also will be “really supportive” of re-election Gov. Brad Little once Little announces his re-election plans.
There already are numerous announced candidates for governor in 2022, including Republicans McGeachin, Ammon Bundy, Ed Humphreys and Steve Bradshaw, and Democrats Shelby Rognstad and Melissa Sue Robinson.
Idaho’s 2022 primary election is May 17. The official filing period for candidates opens Feb. 28 and closes March 11. The general election is set for Nov. 8, 2022.