Just off the south side of Interstate 84 in Meridian, Roaring Springs Water Park stands as a brightly colored oasis for both families and individuals seeking relief from scorching summer heat.
And soon, the park will be offering more space and attractions to patrons.
On Thursday, Roaring Springs announced its largest expansion to date. According to a press release, the expansion will consist of seven different phases to be completed over the next 10 to 15 years. The water park will expand onto the 12-acre lot to the east of Roaring Springs, and will increase the park's size by 40%.
“Our leadership team has visited waterparks all around the world, and we’re excited to bring some (of) the highest quality, most fun water rides to Idaho,” Roaring Springs CEO Pat Morandi said in the release. “This expansion will make Roaring Springs one of the largest waterparks in the U.S., provide outstanding entertainment for families, and create jobs for both young adults and professionals. All of this is made possible by the long-time valued support of our community, and our tremendous partnership with the City of Meridian.”
Roaring Springs Chief Marketing Officer Tiffany Quilici said the company, which will be funding the entire project, will not be releasing the total cost of the expansion.
According to Quilici, the water park is currently ranked as a “large park” by the World Waterpark Association. Quilici said the expansion will further push Roaring Springs into that category. The WWA size categories are based on both area and attendance.
Phase one is set to break ground this March and will open for patrons the summer of 2023. According to the release, phase one will be Northwest-themed and will include an interactive play structure with seven slides, an action river, an activity pool, a new restaurant and the water park’s first bar as well as additional parking. There will also be 16 new luxury cabanas.
“I am excited to see the continued investment that will nearly double the summer fun at Roaring Springs. They are a great community partner who has been committed to providing safe entertainment for our families, but also job opportunities for our youth,” Mayor Robert Simison said in the release. “As they continue to grow, they are helping us achieve our vision for Meridian to be the West’s premier community in which to live, work and raise a family.”
The water park’s expansion announcement comes as most of Idaho is in the midst of a drought, which caused many agricultural workers to deplete water reserves last summer and produce lower-quality crops, the Idaho Press previously reported.
Roaring Springs currently circulates 1 million gallons of water in the park at its current state, Quilici said. The three water attractions slated for Phase 1 will use an additional 450,000 gallons of water.
But Quilici said the park is being mindful of their water usage.
“We have many conservation measures already in effect for years. We reclaim all of the water, recirculate all of the water, we make sure that our slides and pipes don't have leaks and we have a lot of energy saving programs in places as well,” Quilici said.
According to the release, launch dates for each phase will be announced as Roaring Springs attendance continues to grow. Phases 2-5 will be focused on water attractions whereas phases 6-7 will provide parking expansions. Exact ride selection will be made as each phase launch draws closer.
Roaring Springs opens for its 23rd summer on May 7, weather permitting.