The Sixth Annual Walk for Wishes event will be held 6 p.m. Friday. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will take place virtually with each participant walking separately in their own neighborhood, on a nature trail, on a treadmill at home or wherever they might choose, Idaho Make-A-Wish announced in a press release. Participants will be asked to post themselves walking on social media and to tag Make-A-Wish Idaho in order to help raise awareness for wish children who have had their wishes postponed.
This year Walk for Wishes will feature the musical debut of wish kid Theo whose wish for DJ equipment was granted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Walk for Wishes is an event that celebrates wishes that have been granted in Idaho, while raising funds for future wishes. You can sign up today as a sponsor, walk team, or volunteer. There is no registration fee; though Make-A-Wish Idaho asks participants to raise $100 or more to help grant wishes to more Idaho wish children.
A new addition of the 2020 Walk is the Sidewalk Chalk Art Challenge presented by Pioneer Federal Credit Union. Participants and their children can create their own masterpieces based on the four Make-A-Wish wish types: I wish to GO somewhere, I wish to BE someone, I wish to HAVE something, or I wish to MEET someone. They can post their sidewalk art on social media, tagging Make-A-Wish Idaho (Make-A-Wish Idaho on Facebook, @MakeAWish_Idaho on Twitter or @maw_idaho on Instagram) and using the hashtags #walkforwishesboise and #WishArt20. The entries will be judged, and a $200 youth savings account will be awarded to the winner.
For the children, families and our community, your support can make all the difference," Idaho Make-A-Wish organizers said in the press release. "(The) vision is a wish for every eligible child in Idaho."
To participate in the Walk, register at Idaho.wish.org. For more information, please contact Helene Peterson at 208-345-9474 or by email at hpeterson@idaho.wish.org.