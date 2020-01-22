BOISE — For the fourth year out of the last five, Idaho lawmakers held a divisive hearing into the state’s school science standards on Wednesday, with more than two dozen people testifying, the majority of them favoring the standards.
The House Education Committee didn’t vote on the standards at the close of the hearing; that could happen next week.
Of the 25 people who spoke, 15 supported Idaho’s science standards, which were adopted by the Legislature two years ago after an extensive process led by a panel of Idaho educators; while 10 opposed them, suggesting they were “political” and unduly refer to climate change. Though the standards are approved and on the books, they’re being reviewed again, along with the state’s entire administrative code, due to a spat between the House and Senate last year that resulted in all existing rules expiring and needing reauthorization.
Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, a member of the House committee that was holding the hearing, was the lead-off speaker against the standards. “What I want to talk about today is that science is not political science,” Moon told the committee. She said she thought existing science standards for fourth-graders put traditional Idaho industries like logging and mining in too negative of a light, by referring to things like deforestation and habitat loss.
“We need to talk about these industries that founded our country in a better light than they’re being projected,” Moon said. “We have to have some positive.” She said she worried that students would come home and “confront their parents about, 'Why are you working as a logger? Don’t you know that’s bad?' … It should be looking at the positive of a dam, instead of just loss of habitat due to dams — that is negative.”
Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise, pressed Moon about whether she was suggesting there are no negative effects from things like deforestation or loss of habitat in the course of industrial activities. “There can be negative effects,” she responded.
Melyssa Ferro, the 2016 Idaho state teacher of the year, a master teacher with 20 years experience teaching in Idaho classrooms and co-chair of the Idaho Science Standards Adoption Committee, spoke out in favor of the standards. “Science is actually a verb,” she told the committee. She said under the current standards, her students no longer just memorize and regurgitate facts.
“Conceptual understanding of content will require our students to practice science instead of just memorizing facts,” she said. “These science standards allow for learning experiences that will both increase content knowledge as well as scientific and engineering practices over time.” Her eighth grade students, for example, studied “multi-use recreational, irrigational, and wildlife uses of our local Lake Lowell.”
“We’re talking about how humans impact science and how science impacts humans. … Students do impact our planet just like our planet impacts us,” she said.
Committee Vice Chairman Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, pointed to the same section in 4th grade science standards that Moon had targeted. “ ‘Hydroelectric’ would’ve been a proper word there rather than ‘water behind dams,’” Kerby said. “You’re kinda insinuating … environmental” concerns.
Ferro responded, “The wording is maybe a semantics issue. I don’t know that there was meant to be any kind of connotation.” The elementary school standards were designed to be used by elementary teachers who typically aren’t as heavily trained in science as they are in math and English, she said, adding that there are opportunities for “word-smithing” the standards in their regular review cycle.
Fred Birnbaum, vice president of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, said his group wants the science standards removed from state administrative code, saying they create a “one size fits all classroom” and are “actually driving a narrative on climate change.”
Eric Thies, a high school physics teacher in the West Ada School District, talked about the physics behind the movement of the planets, the sun and moon, and how alignment results in an eclipse. When education is in alignment, he said, that means all 5th graders learn the same things, though “not in the same way.”
Thies said every year, he has 180 students coming to him from three different middle schools and nine different teachers. “If those students weren’t aligned … all of them as a group don’t have a single set of skills. I can’t count on all of them to know a single thing. Which means I have to plug those holes.”
That used to come in the form of teaching a two-day lab, he said, “Where I teach about volume and measurement and the importance of error and how to use the metric system … so that I know they all have a certain set of skills that allow them to do that. … It must be all, or I can’t go on. After the implementation of the science standards, I very quickly saw all the students coming into alignment. They had a common set of skills.”
“I saved two days in my high school earth science class,” Thies told the committee. “That two days is 4.4% of my instruction time … for the semester.” He said, “I’m not going to say that every standard in the Idaho science standards is the perfect standard and perfectly written … but when we talk about removing them or major portions of them wholesale, that throws our schools into chaos … and our students suffer. ... Don’t cripple our students’ education in that way.”
Rep. Tony Wisniewski, R-Post Falls, who like Moon is a member of the committee, said he's worked as a design engineer and a manufacturing engineer in the nuclear, aerospace and industrial equipment fields. “The issue before us today is what is science,”" Wisniewski told the lawmakers. “Science is a search for truth. Science is never static.” He noted, “Drinking cupfuls of mercury is no longer recommended to treat constipation. … Checking the fit of your shoes in a department store by using an X-ray machine is no longer a recommended practice. These are all things we have discovered by advances in science.”
Similarly, science is not created by popular consensus,” Wisniewski said. “No one is disputing climate change, it has been occurring for billions of years.” But he said the idea that the earth is warming and humans are the main cause is “dictated as the fact, that science is closed on this issue. ... Unfortunately, climate change has become tremendously politicized.”
Wisniewski declared, “The teaching materials treat man-made climate change as gospel with more zeal than a southern Baptist at a temperance convention.”
Matthew Kohn, a geologist and geosciences professor and researcher at Boise State University, countered, “The standards and content are accurate.” The evidence of warming and rising greenhouse gases, he said, is “indisputable. ... I know this because it is my job. ... This is not random chance, and it is not natural.”
The crowd for the hearing overflowed the committee’s regular hearing room and an overflow room with a video feed, but the committee chairman, Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, declined to move it to a larger hearing room.
Kerby said, “It’s nice to see such a good group here for this important conversation.”