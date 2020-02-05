The Ada County Highway District's budget for the 2020 fiscal year, which started Oct. 1, is expected to go up by $16.3 million after the agency's first quarter budget review.
Revenues are projected jump from $123.6 million to $139.9 million after new numbers from the Highway Users Fund, vehicle registration fees and impact fees were included in the budget's newest revenue projections.
The biggest potential windfall comes from the Highway Users Fund, which is filled by the state's gas tax and is expected to bring in another $3 million this fiscal year. Idaho charges 32 cents per gallon in taxes for both gasoline and diesel sold at gas stations around the state, and that money is partly used by transportation agencies like ACHD.
"We're looking at historical data and forecasting that (increase)," said Christine Tannler, ACHD budget coordinator.
The projected budget increase will be spent down in a number of ways: land purchases, maintenance costs, information technology hardware and software and road projects like construction on Meridian Road and Gowen Road's bridge.
"This is a balanced budget," Tannler said, a requirement placed on the agency by the legislature.
While the budget might be balanced, ACHD still has millions of dollars in projects it wants to complete but does not have the funds to do. During the planning process for the past budget cycle, ACHD had "$20 million or $22 million" in projects it wanted to do but had to cut because the budget wouldn't balance, Tannler said.