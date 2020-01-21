BOISE — A Garden City man accused of killing his uncle Sunday by cutting and stabbing him remains in jail Tuesday with a $5 million bond.
Emerson Buck IV, 30, is charged with second-degree murder, the use of a firearm or deadly weapon in the commission of a crime, and resisting or obstructing a police officer. The charges stem from an attack that took place early Sunday morning, said Brent Ferguson, of the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office, during Buck’s initial appearance in court Tuesday.
Police and prosecutors believe not long after 6 a.m., Buck killed his uncle, James Buck, with an “unknown sharp instrument,” according to a criminal complaint filed against him.
In court, Ferguson said Emerson Buck’s mother woke to hear him shouting “never again,” and “son of a b—” in another room of the trailer where he lived with her, along with James Buck, in the 200 block of Garden City’s West 40th Street.
She at first believed Emerson Buck had struck one of the family’s dogs, but then found James Buck lying in a pool of blood in another bedroom. Emerson Buck was gone, Ferguson said.
Boise police officers later found him in the area of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Chinden Boulevard, according to a Monday news release from the Garden City Police Department. Ferguson said in court that when officers found Emerson Buck, he had blood on his hands, pants, socks and in his pockets. He fled police, but officers caught up with him and arrested him, the prosecutor explained.
Ferguson said James Buck had six stab wounds, including one from the side of his neck down to his spine, and one in the back that penetrated his heart. The Ada County Coroner later determined either of those two wounds could have been fatal, Ferguson said.
"That shows, from the state's perspective, a significant amount of rage when the defendant committed this crime," Ferguson said.
The public defender who represented Emerson Buck during the hearing, told Magistrate Judge Adam Kimball that Emerson Buck claimed he didn’t know who he was alleged to have killed until Alexander told him in the jail hallway.
“Emerson does intend to see this case out, he asserts his innocence,” the attorney said.
In court, Ferguson said police received information Emerson and James Buck may have had an “ongoing dispute.” The prosecutor told Kimball that Emerson Buck’s criminal record included a rape conviction in 2008, and said he had only just been discharged from the custody of the Idaho Department of Correction in 2018.
Emerson Buck had been paroled in that case, Ferguson said, but was later sent back to prison for violating that parole more than once. After his 2018 discharge from IDOC custody, he’d since been charged with other crimes, including possession of a controlled substance, Ferguson said. He was out of jail on bond in that case when police and prosecutors believe he killed his uncle.
Ferguson asked for a $5 million bond and Kimball granted that request.
“There is arguably no more significant crime than taking a person’s life, and this was a family member, no less,” Ferguson said.
Emerson Buck is next scheduled to appear in court Jan. 29 for a preliminary hearing.