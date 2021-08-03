We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Meridian City Councilman Luke Cavener was sworn in to office Jan. 2, 2018. He is serving his second term on City Council. Cavener was also elected vice president of the Council.
MERIDIAN — Meridian City Councilman Luke Cavener announced his bid for re-election Monday night on Facebook Live.
Joe Borton’s, Treg Bernt’s and Cavener’s seats are all up for re-election this year. Borton and Bernt previously announced their re-election campaigns in May.
“I’m going to run for a third term,” Cavener told The Idaho Press. “This crossroads that Meridian is at, in the past two years there’s been a new mayor, two new council members, new police and a new fire chief … I really thought it was important to keep consistent leadership.”
Cavener said he was conflicted about running again, because his oldest child is starting high school, his youngest is starting kindergarten and his wife, Adrean, is going back to school. He recently went on a family vacation, where he said the decision was a big topic of conversation.
He joined the Meridian City Council in January 2014. Council terms are for four years.
Cavener works as the managing director of Western Advocacy for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. He also serves as an executive board member for Valley Regional Transit and is involved with the Association of Idaho Cities.
Cavener said during his tenure the council has become more involved in transportation and said a planned Valley Regional Transit Meridian bus route from The Village at Meridian to the Ten Mile Road interchange would launch this fall.
One of the big issues Cavener said he will focus on is property taxes.
“We’re in a position where we can’t always solve problems but we can be an advocate to work and solve them with other organizations,” Cavener said, referencing his involvement with different groups. “We’re going to continue to be an advocate for solving problems whether within City Hall or in the community. That’s what citizens want for us.”
Vickie Jones has filed a treasurer appointment to designate a treasurer for her campaign with the Idaho Secretary of State, a sign she intends to collect campaign contributions this year to run for a seat on the Meridian Council. It is unknown which seat she is running for.
Her campaign website said she is running for office to protect Christian values.
The general election for Meridian City Council members will be held Nov. 2.