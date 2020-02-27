BOISE — Former Boise City Council Member Scot Ludwig says he wants to avoid taking the ballot initiative language related to a sports park to court.
Earlier this month, Ludwig backpedaled an earlier statement that he was preparing to file a writ of mandamus with the Idaho Supreme Court to have the overwhelmingly popular Propoition 2 from the Boise general election declared unconstitutional due to concerns over private property rights.
Instead of filing the paperwork with the court, he is requesting Boise officials adjust the language themselves instead.
“To avoid the court system being involved, the effort at trying to get the ordinance amended is a much easier, less adversarial way to have that happen,” Ludwig said in an interview. “That’s the primary goal, which is to see if I can get the city and council to address it in that fashion.”
This ballot initiative, brought by citizens group Boise Working Together, would require voter approval before the city puts any money toward the development of a stadium estimated to cost more than $5 million. Ludwig said he supports the spirit of the initiative and the intent of the group, but he is concerned about how certain sections could limit the right of private property owners to develop stadiums with no public funds.
The language posted on the city website said the initiative would affect any sports stadium facility “reasonably expected to require public and/or private costs and/or expenses totaling not less than five million dollars ($5,000,000).”
Mayor Lauren McLean said she understands Ludwig’s concerns over private property rights, but has no plans to either challenge the ordinance in court or tweak the wording. She said the only the courts can determine if the language is constitutional.
“I have no plans in the face of a possible lawsuit to change something that was put forth by the public,” she said in her biweekly press briefing Wednesday.
Boise Working Together contends the language is easily understood and the over 70% voter approval it received in November shows Boiseans understood its intent and wanted the city government to require a vote on a stadium. Group member David Klinger said the language will hold up in court and does not restrict private property rights of developers to build a stadium with private money.
“We think a reasonable reading of the referendum and proposition that was passed is very clear and it would withstand any kind of a legal challenge that it does not prohibit private activity on private land, with private funds,” he said. “We would expect that position to be upheld in court.”