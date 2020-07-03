LUCKY PEAK RESERVOIR — A hunting and angling group is concerned a new trail on the east side of Lucky Peak Reservoir could harm migrating mule deer populations.
The Idaho Wildlife Federation is worried the construction of that trail and its use would harm the health of Idaho's largest mule deer herd at 8,000 strong, as well as another 1,800 migrating elk who make their home in the Sawtooth mountains for most of the year.
The issue at hand revolves around the proposed Lucky Peak Lake View Trail, a 15-mile long trail that runs alongside Lucky Peak Reservoir and goes from Lucky Peak Dam to the Chimney Rock park area. The trail has been in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' hopper for the past three years, and the Southwest Idaho Mountain Bike Association would provide volunteer labor and equipment to construct the trail.
The trail is intended to be multiuse: open to mountain biking, hiking, hunters and other activities, with some comments proposing the trail be open for equestrian use as well. The Corps has also proposed closing the trail for the winter to leave the migrating animals undisturbed.
"It's one of the most valuable landscapes to sportsmen in the state," said Garret Visser, the conservation program coordinator for the Idaho Wildlife Federation. "First and foremost, this means our job is to raise the awareness to our audience, hunters, fishers, recreationists."
Visser said that as proposed, the trail was "not a project we can support, as there are some pretty big risks to habitat and big game herds."
Carlos Matutes, the executive director of the mountain bike association, said concerns about the trail disrupting wintering habitat were still up for debate.
"We have from the get-go talked about this being a seasonal trail," Matutes said.
"The IWF and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game have brought up what we have considered to be some really important points, and the biggest one is that they believe the seasonal closures would not be honored," he said.
The Treasure Valley has had an ongoing issue with some recreationists ignoring trails closures, including at Table Rock earlier this year as KTVB reported. In 2017, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game documented more than 11,000 violations of trail closures to protect mule deer and elk in the Boise River Wildlife Management Area, KIVI reported.
Matutes pointed out that the Corps of Engineers had the authority to ticket and block people from entering the land that gives access to the trail, and also noted that the mountain bike association, the Idaho Wildlife Federation and Idaho Department of Fish and Game are working together to determine if there is an alternate location to place the trail in the area or if it is possible to ensure the seasonal closures would be respected.
"Nothing is settled," Matutes said.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' does have some language regarding enforcing the seasonal closure of the trail in its environmental assessment, including closed-circuit television cameras and year-round park ranger patrols. But Visser said the Corps' lack of staff would make that a difficult proposition.
"There's less than 10 full- or part-time (Corps of Engineers) staff" in the Treasure Valley, Visser said. "That's not enough for enforcement."
Visser said the Idaho Wildlife Federation is hopeful the groups could come together to find something that would suit everyone.
"If we can come together and find something everyone is happy with, that will be a better outcome than everybody butting heads," Visser said.
Brad Compton, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game's Southwest regional supervisor, said the state was working on determining if there were alternative routes to make sure those wintering animals would not be bothered.
"We're going to see if we can work with all parties involved to come up with another alternative that doesn't potentially impact that real high-density winter range," Compton said.
The extension of the comment period and the cross-group communication is "pretty standard" part of the process for projects that involve important wildlife habitat, he said. "There's always an opportunity to provide technical assistance to avoid, minimize and mitigate impacts on wildlife and associated habitats."