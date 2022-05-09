BOISE — Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin can forgo her salary for the final months of the state fiscal year to offset her office’s state budget shortfall, according to a new analysis from the Idaho state controller’s office, but she’ll have to be given the back pay after the new fiscal year starts July 1, under constitutional requirements.
That means the lieutenant governor’s office will start the next budget year, for which the budget already has been set, with a deficit. And it’ll be up to McGeachin, who will continue to serve as lieutenant governor through the end of the calendar year, to take actions to avoid leaving a deficit for her successor in the office, when he or she takes office in January.
“If we see that she is not projected to overspend her personnel budget after the first few pay periods, we would have at least confidence that there is enough personnel dollars in that fiscal year to make up the deficit from the previous year and her pay,” said Chief Deputy Controller Josh Whitworth, who wrote the two-page analysis.
Last week, McGeachin, who didn’t respond to a request for comment on Monday, sent out a press release claiming her “office budget is balanced” and decrying reports on her deficit as “misinformation.” However, that directly contradicted state budget documents, which show an estimated deficit of $2,067.83. McGeachin, who is running for governor, no longer has any office staff, her office doors are locked, and she has proposed to forgo her salary and benefits for the remainder of the fiscal year to make up the shortfall.
The Idaho Constitution, in Article V, Section 27, forbids changing the salary of statewide elected officials during their terms; that’s to avoid legislative branch interference with the executive branch. It’s why the Legislature sets the salaries for statewide elected officials every four years, before they start their elected terms.
“The new fiscal year starts July 1 and runs through June 30,” said Alex Adams, state budget director and administrator of the Idaho Division of Financial Management. “You have one lieutenant governor who would be in that office for half the year, and then the state is on the brink of electing a new lieutenant governor who would serve from January through June. So by pushing the debt across fiscal years, it does have an impact on the next lieutenant governor. They’re in essence inheriting a deficit, because it’s pushing the expense for salary from this year into next year.”
The budget for the lieutenant governor’s office for the next fiscal year has already been set by the Legislature and signed into law by the governor. It comes to $202,000, all in state taxpayer funds.
This year, McGeachin overspent her $183,100 office budget when she redirected personnel funds to pay court-ordered attorney fees to the Idaho Press Club after she lost a public records lawsuit for improperly denying public records requests from multiple Idaho reporters for thousands of public comments submitted to her task force investigating alleged leftist indoctrination in Idaho schools. The court fined McGeachin $750 for “bad faith” violations of the Idaho Public Records Act, ordered her to release the documents, and ordered her to pay the Press Club’s attorney fees, in the amount of $28,973.84. When the comments were released, they overwhelmingly opposed the task force and its allegations.
McGeachin was notified March 11 of a projected shortfall of more than $22,000, even if she immediately halted all vendor payments for the rest of the year. At the time, she had two staff members, including a chief of staff, Jordan Watters, and part-time administrative assistant Machele Hamilton; she now has none.
McGeachin initially asked the Legislature to approve a $50,000 increase in her budget this year for legal costs, then lowered the amount to match the court-ordered payment, but the Legislature’s joint budget committee never acted on the supplemental appropriation request.
Whitworth’s analysis found, “The Lt. Governor or staff made management decisions that moved appropriated monies out of the personnel appropriation into the operating appropriation. No additional appropriation for fiscal year 2022 was obtained by the office.” And, the analysis found, “no immediate action was taken by the Lt. Governor or staff to adjust personnel plans resulting in a projected overspend of appropriation.”
State law and the Constitution prohibit overspending of the state budget.
The lieutenant governor’s salary is currently $48,406 a year.
Two Republicans are currently facing off in the GOP primary for lieutenant governor on May 17, current House Speaker Scott Bedke and state Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird. The winner will face Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler, a Boise attorney who is unopposed in the Democratic primary; and Constitution Party candidate “Pro-Life,” who was known as Marvin Richardson before he legally changed his name, in the November general election.