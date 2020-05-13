Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin on Wednesday issued a guest opinion to Idaho newspapers criticizing fellow Republican Gov. Brad Little's handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic and his four-stage reopening plan.
The column came just a day before Little's Thursday press conference to announce whether the state will advance to stage 2 of reopening on Saturday, as tentatively scheduled. The second stage would allow for limited reopening of restaurant dining rooms, salons and gyms. Bars, night clubs and larger venues such as movie theaters will not open until stage 4 of Little's plan, which is scheduled to begin June 13.
"I lose sleep at night because the heavy hand of our government is hurting so many Idahoans," McGeachin, who owns The Celt Pub in Idaho Falls, wrote in the guest opinion. "Idahoans were sidelined and left to watch silently as the government closed Main Street by unilaterally deciding which businesses were 'essential' and which ones were not."
The governor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday. Little has previously said he never liked the term “non-essential,” a federal classification.
McGeachin's messaging has conflicted with Little's throughout the state's response to the pandemic. In April, she sent two letters to the governor urging him to allow businesses to open; on April 25 she was a keynote speaker at a virtual rally with the same message. She attended the opening of a northern Idaho brewery on May 1, which was out of step with the governor's phased reopening plan.
Meanwhile, Idahoans polled last week showed strong support for Little's approach. A statewide poll commissioned by the Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry found 75.5% approval of Little’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, with an even larger 79.3% supporting his four-stage “Idaho Rebounds” plan for reopening the economy. Support was particularly high among Republicans, in the poll conducted by GS Strategy Group of Boise. The poll had a sample size of 400 registered voters.
The timeline of the state's reopening depends on infection rates and other criteria. On Tuesday, Idaho had 33 new COVID-19 cases, the Department of Health & Welfare reported — the highest number since April 28. On Wednesday, the state reported 31 new cases.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, on Tuesday told a Senate hearing that more COVID-19 infections are inevitable as people again start gathering, but how prepared communities are to stamp out those sparks will determine how bad the rebound is, the Associated Press reported. If there is a rush to reopen without following guidelines, Fauci said, “my concern is we will start to see little spikes that might turn into outbreaks."
In her column, McGeachin said not just medical data should be considered for the state's reopening, but lack of income, mounting bills, residents' mental and emotional health, and the potential that some businesses might not ever be able to bounce back from this.
"The effects of the executive branch’s unilateral decisions will impact us for years," she wrote. "Now we are being told that if we attempt to salvage our livelihood, if we attempt to open our businesses to put food on the table for our families, if we have the courage to 'defy' the reopening plan our government imposed upon us, our business licenses will be at stake."
Gov. Little, speaking on Boise State Public Radio's Idaho Matters on May 6, said the state will consider revoking a professional, or other Idaho-issued licenses should a business not follow his phased in reopening plan.
Little also said during the interview that McGeachin's schedule had not "been favorable" to their traditional weekly call for the past two weeks.
McGeachin on April 28 told the North Idaho-based CrossPolitic podcast that the relationship between her office and the governor's office was "tense" because of the difference in opinions and lack of communication between the two, KTVB reported.
