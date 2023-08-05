Canyon County logo

CALDWELL — Business at Canyon County’s landfill can offer clues about the overall economy.

The amount of material being deposited into the landfill is down, said Canyon County Controller Zach Wagoner during a meeting with the Canyon County Commissioners on Friday morning. That means the revenue the county collects from people paying to bring materials is down, too, he said.

Chris Yamamoto

