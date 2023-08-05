CALDWELL — Business at Canyon County’s landfill can offer clues about the overall economy.
The amount of material being deposited into the landfill is down, said Canyon County Controller Zach Wagoner during a meeting with the Canyon County Commissioners on Friday morning. That means the revenue the county collects from people paying to bring materials is down, too, he said.
“That is something we have not seen for a long time,” he said.
And it’s not just a landfill issue — other revenue streams are falling short, Wagoner said. At the same time, county expenditures have increased, he said.
This is largely due to increases in county employee compensation, efforts that were made “to create a better hiring environment, and better retention of employees,” Clerk Chris Yamamoto said. “And it worked.”
But in the current suggested budget draft, the county is projecting a nearly $20 million deficit between its expenditures (about $124 million) and revenues (about $104 million).
Leaders at Friday’s meeting said county staff must have additional discussions and make adjustments to revise the budget ahead of public comment on the tentative budget. The public hearing for the tentative budget is scheduled for Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. in the Public Administration Building (111 N. 11th Ave., Caldwell).
Below are additional details presented during the suggested budget presentation about revenues, expenditures, and paths toward a more finalized budget.
REVENUES DECLINEThe county’s revenue streams “are in a period of weakness,” and have experienced year-over-year declines, Wagoner said.
Development services revenue saw a decline of 33% year-over-year; recorder fee revenues saw a 34% year-over-year decline; motor vehicle revenues saw a 15% year-over-year decline; and property tax revenues saw a 25% year-over-year decline, according to Wagoner’s presentation.
Shared sales tax revenues, that the county receives from the state, saw a 7% year-over-year decline in April, and a 4% year-over-year decline in May, before seeing a 1% year-over-year increase in June, he said.
Overall, year-over-year revenues have decreased by about $15 million, according to the presentation.
EXPENDITURES INCREASEEmployee salaries and benefits are by far the county’s largest expenditure, rising north of $90 million in the suggested budget for the coming 2024 fiscal year.
Between fiscal year 2018 to fiscal year 2022, expenditures on salaries and benefits increased by 16%, from $44.1 million to $53.6 million, according to the presentation. Then, between fiscal year 2022 and fiscal year 2023, expenditures on salaries and benefits increased 17%, from $53.6 million to $62.7 million.
The increases in compensation are the result of efforts over the years from county leaders and elected officials, including the sheriff’s department and county commissioners, who have vouched for the changes as a means to retain employees and fill long-empty positions.
Typically, the county has between 50-100 vacant positions during the budget planning process — positions the county budgeted for but were unable to fill, Wagoner said. Currently, about 50 positions remain unfilled, he said.
And compared to last year, the county has an additional 35 full-time, occupied positions, Wagoner said.
Other significant operating expenditures and capital expenses requested for the coming year include police vehicles ($796,000), jail inmate medical services ($2.4 million) and liability insurance ($1.3 million).
BRIDGING THE GAP
Wagoner noted that the suggested budget is a working budget in that it can be revised and polished ahead of being presented as a tentative budget for public comment and commissioner approval. His presentation highlighted four main options for how to bridge the gap between expenditures and revenues.
The first option is to adjust expenditures and pursue additional funding sources. For example, county staff could employ “thoughtful consideration” of the salaries and benefits budget, Wagoner said. They could also work to maximize outside funding sources, such as state and federal grants, he said.
Another option is using a portion of the county’s general fund balance to put toward expenditures, Wagoner said, but said this is not a long-term solution. The county’s fund balance currently sits at about $63 million, down from $75 million six months ago. Though the fund is “stable and strong,” Wagoner suggested thoughtfulness in its use.
“We need to be cautious of the revenues that provide the cash to pay the bills,” he said.
Yet another option is supplementing the budget with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Passed during the COVID-19 pandemic, funding from the law can be used by local governments to support capital investments, but it is not a long-term source of funding, Wagoner said.
Finally, the county could pursue foregone property taxes, Yamamoto said. There is about $2.2 million of foregone property tax revenue available, according to the presentation. However, Yamamoto said that utilizing that option has never happened in his time as county clerk.
The Aug. 30 public hearing on the budget will have to be noticed to the public in the third week of August. That means county officials and staff will be working to adjust the suggested budget over the next several weeks, Wagoner said.
Commissioner Brad Holton said, “we’ll take this under advisement and roll up our sleeves and get to work, together.”